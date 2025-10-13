Seven Spots to Scare Up a Frighteningly Fun Portland Halloween

Despite chilly, overcast, and often moist (if not straight-up soaking) conditions, nothing compares to a Portland Halloween. It’s coming, and across every quadrant are events, shows, and parties tailored for all manner of Portlander—from costume champions to the costume-averse. But bundle up to go out either way, because whether you’re a highbrow cocktail aficionado, queer circus freak, wannabe prom queen or modest audience member, there’s a litany of ways to celebrate Halloween in the Rose City. Here’s a few places to celebrate this month:

Halloween Prom

Revelers hoping for a night of sweaty, shoulder-to-shoulder, hip-twisting debauchery should swing by Halloween Prom at Bunk Bar’s Water Avenue location for DJ Chi Duly’s all-era mega-mix dance party. Costumes are enthusiastically encouraged, but keep in mind the tight crowd—keep group costumes considerate and rethink inflatable character costumes, surely this year’s must-have costume thanks to the Portland Protest Frog. Bunk Bar, 1028 SE Water Ave., 503-328-2865, bunksandwiches.com. 9 pm Saturday, Oct. 18. $40. 21+.

Growl & Wail

Inspired by the horror classics of the 1930s and ’40s, Growl & Wail is an improvised full-length play focused on jeepers, creepers, spooks, and specters at Deep End Theater. For folks who adore classic horror flicks but lament the absence of campy improvisation, this might be the Halloween event you’ve been waiting for. Deep End Theater, 1129 SE Market St., 503-676-6955, deependtheater.com. 7:30 pm Oct. 23–25. $15. 18+.

Fright Night Halloween Circus

Night Flight presents its annual Fright Night, a sensationally queer circus spooktacular featuring aerialists, hand balancers, contortionists, and more. This year’s program pays tribute to both classic and contemporary horror movies (think Halloween night at Blockbuster Video vibes). Featuring the talents of Jack StockLynn of Sir Cupcake’s Queer Circus, Fright Night is an R-rated tradition that all circus and horror aficionados will appreciate. Lincoln Performance Hall, 1620 SW Park Ave., 503-725-3011, nightflightaerial.com/frightnight. 7:30 pm Oct. 23–25, 6 pm Oct. 26. $40–$73. 18+.

Kennedy School Halloween Bash

McMenamins properties are all showing out with Halloween events, but Kennedy School’s devilish dance party will feature live music, spooky-themed cocktails and a costume contest—amounting to a fête worth the price of admission, especially for those who’ve outgrown the more freaky-deaky, bass-droppy, rave-esque Halloween parties conceived for, ahem, younger adults. (And if that’s almost—but not quite—your speed, you can also find spooky tours of the legendarily haunted White Eagle, Edgefield, and Grand Lodge.) Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd Ave., 503-249-3983, mcmenamins.com. 8–11 pmSaturday, Oct. 25. $20–$25. 21+.

BloodyVox

BloodyVox, BodyVox’s annual Halloween performance, uses dance, film, sound, and light to create a multi-sensory experience the whole family can enjoy. This year’s program weaves whimsy and comedy into what the company describes as a “delightful nightmare” and a “resurrection of the spirit of All Hallows’ Eve.” Costumes encouraged but not required. BodyVox Dance Center, 1201 NW 17th Ave., 503-229-0627, bodyvox.org. 7:30 pm Oct. 29 and 30. $10–$50.

A Scary Home Companion

A Scary Home Companion is a live vintage horror radio show featuring local celebrity guests—this year’s lineup includes Rebecca Vega and Jared Bradley, co-owners of Raven’s Manor and Black Cat Frozen Custard—and live sound effects performed on stage. Hosts Screamvina and Mr. Satan monster mash old-time radio drama with Portland’s love of Halloween, bringing the production to one of the city’s most charming historic-home-turned-event-spaces. The Victorian Belle Mansion, 1441 N McClellan St., 503-298-6884, victorianbelle.com. 7 pm Thursday, Oct. 30. $23–$40. 21+.

Witches Ball

Come in costume to jam out to all your favorite 90s and 00s jams with the SNAP! crew for a hyphy Halloween dance party at Holocene. Fans of all things grunge, rave, pop, hip hop, alt rock, rap and R&B: get your costume together and come through to revisit those middle school vibes. Except this time, grinding on the dance floor is allowed. Bonus: The Witches Ball also features a retro gaming area and a costume contest with a cash prize. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 9 pm Friday, Oct. 31. $12 presale and $15 day of. 21+.