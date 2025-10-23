Oaks Amusement Park Kicks Off 20-Year Modernization Plan

Oaks Amusement Park held a fundraising event last night to kick off a $40 million campaign for a 20-year effort to renovate and modernize the historic property.

The first phase is already underway, including the $2.1 million renovation of the Dance Pavilion, which just reopened, and the installation of a new drop tower thrill ride that visitors will first get to ride in spring 2027.

At the Oct. 22 fundraising event held in the Dance Pavilion, CEO Brandon Roben announced the full scope of the project, including growing the park’s surrounding tree canopy, improving the flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic, restoring more historic buildings, and creating a new entertainment stage and main office. Smaller projects include installing a Biketown station, bilingual signs and gender-neutral bathrooms.

“This is the epicenter of Portland’s recovery on the other side of the river,” said former Rep. Earl Blumenauer at the event.

The drop tower ride will be 135 feet, five inches tall and drop visitors at 47 miles per hour, according to Roben. It was hotly contested by bird advocates who said the lights on the tower would confuse migrating birds at Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge, but the city signed off on the project this summer. (Oaks Park agreed to use special lighting in the month of October when bird migration peaks.)

Oaks Park is an oddity among amusement parks in that it is run by a nonprofit organization, the Oaks Park Association. The organization hired its first development director last year as it looks to fundraise $40 million for the 20-year plan to come to fruition. The Sellwood amusement park on the banks of the Willamette River just wrapped its 120th season.

“This is an incredible moment for Oaks Park,” Roben said. “For more than 120 years, Oaks Park has been a place of family fun, first dates, and overall entertainment. This master plan will enhance the guest experience, cementing our continuing legacy as one of Oregon’s premier attractions.”