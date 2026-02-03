What to Do in Portland (Feb. 4–10, 2026)

MAKE: Ravens Manor Crafterdark with Amy Mothercraft

Rebel against corporate-mandated Valentine faux-mance with this ooky-spooky craft night celebration of dark hearts, gothic subversions, and—most importantly—thoughtful repurposing of heart-shaped candy boxes. Hosted by local craft diva supreme Amy Mothercraft, the whole affair happens in a delightfully haunted bar with a gaggle of fellow craft enthusiasts because platonic romance with a two-drink minimum deserves a holiday too. Ravens Manor, 235 SW 1st Ave., ravensmanorexperience.com. 8 pm Wednesday, Feb. 4. $27. 21+.

GO: MIXED* Hybrid Film Showcase

This unique, first-of-its-kind showcase focuses on the bridge between human storytelling, traditional cinema, and generative AI. Regardless of your personal thoughts on the matter, the creative landscape is changing. MIXED* invites filmmakers, artists, and all manner of art enthusiasts—analog or otherwise—to explore the future of storytelling together and how, rather than replacing tradition or craft, we can expand what’s possible (Miyazaki wept). Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., tomorrowtheater.org. 6:30 pm Wednesday, Feb. 4. $15. All ages.

GO: Black Girl

Catch this free showing of the French Senegalese cinematic classic, often considered the first sub-Saharan African film by an African filmmaker to receive international attention. Based on a short story from director Ousmane Sembène’s 1962 collection Voltaique, which was in turn inspired by a real-life incident, Black Girl examines colonialism in Africa through both sub-Saharan and Eurocentric lenses, presenting an allegory as relevant today as it was when it was released in 1966. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., cstpdx.com. 7 pm Thursday, Feb. 5. Free with RSVP. All ages.

GO: Winter Light Festival

Act like you know—Portland Winter Light Festival kicks off Friday night with 15 citywide events featuring all the artistic fanfare one expects from the city’s most gratuitously illuminated winter event (outside of ZooLights, Peacock Lane, and Winter Wonderland). Come through and experience opening night as Portland lights up the nights for a whole week of glowing extravagance. Locations throughout Portland, pdxwlf.com. Evenings, Feb. 6–14. Free.

GO: No Kings Portland presents Neighbors for Change: A Civic Action Fair

Part of community is civic engagement, something armchair advocacy doesn’t quite afford in the age of discontented disinformation, and protesting only partially satisfies. Long-term organization and support are key, and this civic action fair is aimed at shifting residents from protests to productive engagement and will feature orgs focused on grassroots support, mutual aid, safety, and policy change tabling, as well as workshops on conflict deescalation, lawful protest, community resilience, and civic education. Bonus: The event also includes live performances, art installations, a KidZone, food vendors, photo ops, and—most importantly—community building. Benson Polytechnic High, 546 NE 12th Ave., xrpdx.org. 10 am–4 pm Saturday, Feb. 7. Free.

EAT: Citrus Fest Hosted by Rubinette Produce Market

It’s cold, it’s wet, it’s gray, and it’s slippery. But just down the coast, where it’s mostly sunny, warm, and dry, citrus is always in season. Providore Fine Foods and Rubinette Produce aim to deliver that endless summer sunshine energy to their Citrus Fest, featuring nibbles by the Pastaworks kitchen, an afternoon cake slicing, and a few other citrussy surprises—not to mention 15 citrus fruit samples to indulge in. Providore Fine Foods, 2340 NE Sandy Blvd., providorefinefoods.com. 10 am–4 pm Saturday, Feb. 8. Free.

DRINK: History Pub: A Man Called York, presented by Zachary Stocks

A tremendously critical figure in Northwest history, York was an enslaved man who took part in the Lewis and Clark expedition from 1803 to 1806. Zachary Stocks, executive director of Oregon Black Pioneers, will present a detailed biography of York that reveals his experiences during the expedition, his life before and after, and his place within national African American history. McMenamins Edgefield–Blackberry Hall, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale, oregonblackpioneers.org. 6 pm Sunday, Feb. 9. $5. All ages.

GO: Cécile McLorin Salvant Presented by PDX Jazz

Critically acclaimed vocalist and composer Cécile McLorin Salvant (three-time winner of the Best Jazz Vocal Album Grammy and recipient of a 2020 MacArthur “genius” fellowship) comes to Alberta Rose Theatre in support of her newest project, Oh Snap, a new suite of original songs that employs an arsenal of synth nodes rather than the trappings of traditional jazz arrangements. If the space between classic and contemporary jazz moves you, this is probs a can’t-miss event. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., albertarosetheatre.com. 7 pm Tuesday, Feb. 10. $62–$78. All ages.