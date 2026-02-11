1000 Acres Dog Park Is the Perfect Day Trip—With or Without a Dog

Just outside Portland’s urban growth boundary to the east, at the confluence of the Sandy and Columbia rivers near the Gorge’s west end, is 1000 Acres, aka the Sandy River Delta, aka “Doggie Disneyland”—though that moniker is perhaps unfair to 1000 Acres, which is, in actual fact, around 1,400 acres. Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is a paltry 500 acres.

Between the whoosh of Interstate 84 and the whir of the Sandy River, a vast trail network links up ample waterfront and spacious meadows amid dense groves of cottonwood, ash and willow. Technically a varied-use nature area managed since 1991 by the U.S. Forest Service, it’s home to hikers, cyclists, herons, eagles, coyotes, horses and their riders. But the park has become a destination for Portland-area dog owners looking for an expansive alternative to Portland dog parks—and even for dogless hikers looking for a flat, expansive place to stretch their legs.

Perhaps they’re guided by Seaman, Capt. Meriwether Lewis’ Newfoundland dog, the only animal to survive the three-year Lewis and Clark expedition. Seaman—“active, strong and docile,” per Lewis’ journal—would have camped here twice on the trek from Missouri to the Pacific and back, which really puts that 20-minute car ride in perspective.

While most paths at 1000 Acres lead to fun, some nowadays lead to homeless camps. Regulars report the park’s human occupants can occasionally be difficult to deal with, though serious incidents are rare. Further caveats: Make sure your dog has some recall, as the interstate isn’t far away. And, of course, lock your car.

On a recent weekend evening, dogs of all breeds and sizes cut loose on the banks of the aptly named Sandy River. Overwhelmed, they barked at nothing and bit the chilly air, blissed out and absolutely filthy. If dog heaven exists, surely it resembles this.

And though they were dirty, at least they were tired. A tired dog is a good dog, after all.