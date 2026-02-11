We Refuse to Let the Mall Die

The great retail die-off of 2020 should have been the nail in Lloyd Center’s coffin. By that time, the mall had already lost most of its anchor storefronts, notably Nordstrom. But instead of withering away entirely, the mall took on a new vibe, and the carcass of Lloyd Center was reanimated to glorious effect. Today, Lloyd Center is known for its hyperlocal pop-up markets, cutting-edge art exhibitions, one of the city’s most beloved small press/comic book shops, and the enduring charm of Joe Brown’s Popcorn, all of which (including Jumbo’s Pickleball and Tracker’s Earth) are keeping Lloyd Center’s pulse steady, if weird.

However, sadly, not even the viral, neon-fitted mall walker club could prevent the series of sales and foreclosures that led to Urban Renaissance Group’s demolition announcement earlier this month. But the grassroots campaign to save the beloved mall has been operating steadily for months, gathering signatures in support of saving the structure. The Save Lloyd website even offers alternative plans to demolition, prioritizing creative reuse of the existing structure. Even if the Save Lloyd campaign fails—and things aren’t looking good—it feels good to know thousands of Portlanders are fighting to preserve a space that has become a standing testament to what makes Portland unique.