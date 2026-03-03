What to Do In Portland (March 4-10, 2026)

GO: Public Conversation with Omar El Akkad

Portland author of National Book Award–winning One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This Omar El Akkad will participate in a public conversation at PSU’s Lincoln Hall, offering audiences the opportunity to discuss not only his work, but also his process, his legacy, and the state of the world through the lens of one of the most impactful journalists of our time. Portland State University, Lincoln Hall, 1620 SW Park Ave., pdx.edu/film. 6 pm Wednesday, March 4. Free.

HEAR: Women’s History and Music with the Lorna Baxter Septet

ICYMI, March is Women’s History Month—but let’s be real, unless you’re a total flop, every month is Women’s History Month. Nevertheless, in celebration of the compartmentalization of women’s history, The Music Performance Trust Fund presents this free concert at the historic McMenamins Kennedy School featuring the jazz, pop, soul, and blues of the iconic Lorna Baxter Septet—whose songbird stylings are indeed of the history-making variety, regardless of calendar date. McMenamins Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd Ave., mcmenamins.com. 7 pm Thursday, March 5. Free. All ages.

SEE: The Life of Galileo by Bertolt Brecht

This Mt. Hood Rep production of The Life of Galileo by Bertolt Brecht, adapted and directed by Patrick Walsh, will be in the Kendall Planetarium at OMSI the first two weeks of March. In the production, Galileo Galilei champions science and speaks truth to power in a world of anti-intellectuals—because some trends never go out of style, am I right? This performance includes visuals designed by planetarium director Jim Todd, live music by Adrian Harris Crowne, and extravagant period costumes created by designer Daisy Irskine. Mt. Hood Repertory Theatre in the Kendall Planetarium at OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., omsi.edu/planetarium. 7:30 pm Friday–Sunday, March 6–15. $25–$39. 16+.

GO: Portland Small Press and Art Book Fair

If there’s one thing Portland loves, it’s our independent press scene. Portland Small Press and Art Book Fair is a curated book fair exclusively spotlighting Portland independent publishing, with special attention paid to risograph books, photo zines, small-edition art books, and experimental printed matter, specifically Pacific Northwest College of Art’s student- and faculty-led publishing projects. This fair is more than a table tour—the event’s structure is designed to foster new and strengthen existing connections among Portland’s vibrant print and independent publishing community. The event will host 40-plus exhibitors, alongside such public programming as artist talks, panels, and workshops. PNCA, 511 NW Broadway, pnca.willamette.edu. 5–8 pm Thursday and Friday, 11 am–4 pm Saturday, March 5–7. Free.

SEE: When We Slept in Trees

Lewis & Clark College’s theater department presents this experimental, multidimensional performance piece revolving around the relationship between humans and nature, employing poetry, movement, music, storytelling, and visual art to create an immersive and impressive experience. Led by Lewis & Clark faculty members Rebecca Lingafelter (director) and Tiffany Mills (movement director). Fir Acres Theatre at Lewis & Clark College, 615 S Palatine Hill Road, lclark.edu. 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, 2 and 7:30 pm Sunday, March 6–8; 7:30 pm Thursday–Saturday, March 12–14. $5–$15.

HEAR: Delbert Anderson Live

Delbert Anderson is a Diné jazz trumpeter, composer, and educator whose music merges Navajo “spinning songs” with jazz and funk, incorporating elements from Diné culture and landscapes to create a sound so uniquely North American that you might seriously feel it in your DNA. More than just toe taps and shoulder shimmies, anticipate a slate of classics as well as jams from Anderson’s forthcoming tribute to Indigenous jazz legends Don Cherry and Jim Pepper. The Old Church Concert Hall, 1422 SW 11th Ave., theoldchurch.org. 8 pm Tuesday, March 10. $46.25.