Portland Frog Originator Sentenced to Three Months of Probation

Seth Todd, the original Portland protest frog, has been sentenced to three months of probation for a January arrest at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in South Portland. Todd, along with five other protesters, was arrested Jan. 8 for disorderly conduct when they refused to move to the sidewalk to clear the street for traffic.

On March 30, Todd, 24, pleaded no contest to the charge of attempted second-degree disorderly conduct, according to court documents.

Todd is now on bench probation for three months, reporting to the judge. During that time, Todd is not allowed to come within three blocks of the ICE building on South Macadam Avenue.

Todd declined to comment on the case.

After Todd appeared in a viral video being pepper-sprayed by federal officers, their inflatable frog costume became a worldwide symbol of peaceful and absurdist political resistance. A collective of protesters, the Portland Frog Brigade, has demonstrated locally and beyond, including in Washington, D.C., in February for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Todd, who goes by the nickname Toad, has largely kept a distance from the larger frog costume phenomenon, disagreeing with its pacifism.