What to Do in Portland (July 8-14, 2026)

GO: Hip Hop Soulsation Academy

Summer vacation malaise got the whole house feeling like melted butter on a hot day? Take an AC break and get sweaty with your neighbors (as opposed to your screens) enjoying a hip-hop dance showcase and lesson with Hip Hop Soulsation Academy, Portland’s premier family-oriented dance studio. Gateway Discovery Park, 10520 NE Halsey St., portland.gov/parks. 11:30 am Wednesday, July 8. Free. All ages.

GO: Detrash Portland: Celebrating Pride Month at Darcelle XV Plaza

In Portland, Pride celebrations can look like all manner of civic engagement that invites the entire city, and when it comes to our dearly departed Darcelle (the queen is dead, long live the queen), most of us are ready to double down—i.e., join SOLVE for a communitywide litter cleanup to beautify neighborhoods and celebrate Pride Month. Darcelle XV Plaza, 800 SW Harvey Milk St., solve.org/detrash. 10 am Thursday, July 9. Free. All ages.

GO: Rose City Roll

This rollerama fandango, now in its second year, is a charming reflection of the city’s sometimes all-consuming bike culture—it favors wheels on feet. The multiday urban skating weekend brings together inline and quad skaters from across the country (and beyond) to experience Portland’s streets, bridges and waterfront paths with wheels on their feet. See rosecityroll.com for times and locations. Thursday–Sunday, July 9–12. Free (registration required). All ages.

SEE: The Apricots

One of WW’s Best New Bands of 2026, the Apricots deliver a shoegazey mix of indie-rock beats, folk harmonies, and dreamy guitar and synth swells. If delicate melodies and the ethereal sound of lifelong friendship are your vibe, the Apricots belong on several more of your playlists. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 9 pm Friday, July 10. $19. 21+.

GO: Overlook Porchfest

Overlook Porchfest is a decentralized, grassroots celebration where neighbors generously offer their front porches, driveways and yards as stages for local musicians. For the socially ambitious, make note: This year’s festival coincides with the Overlook Yard Sale, Free Share Weekend and the Mississippi Avenue Street Fair. Prepare yourself for more than 80 acts across 25 homes, with genres spanning traditional folk and Americana to rock and even pagan psychedelic goblin jazz. See overlookneighborhood.org/porchfest for times and locations. Saturday and Sunday, July 11 and 12. Free. All ages.

HEAR: Summer Reading: RISE! Black Guitar Heroes in Rock & Metal

Presented by Brian Parham, guitar virtuoso and founder of Rock Dojo, this award-winning guitar program is all about inspiring the next generation of guitar heroes through music. Parham’s high-energy, kid-friendly show introduces five legendary Black guitarists who shaped the sound of modern rock and metal through powerful storytelling and an instrumental guitar concert. Fairview-Columbia Library, 1520 NE Village St., Fairview, multcolib.org/events-classes. 2 pm Sunday, July 12. Free. All ages.

GO: Bastille Day Festival

Now in its 24th year, the Alliance Française de Portland invites the community to celebrate its annual Bastille Day Festival. This free, family-friendly festival is the longest-running and one of the largest Bastille Day celebrations on the West Coast, featuring a French-themed market, the biggest used French book sale in Oregon, live fencing demonstrations, a pétanque court for French sports enthusiasts, French cooking demonstrations, dance and zine-making workshops, hands-on children’s activities and crafts, and a wide variety of vendors and booths from local French immersion schools. The Redd on Salmon, 831 SE Salmon St., afportland.org. 1–5 pm Sunday, July 13. Free. All ages.

GO: Forest Pub: Drag as a Doorway to the Forest

The World Forestry Center collaborated on this McMenamins show from Drag Me Outside, the Portland group that blends drag performance with nature. Founders Efemmera Gendera, a drag queen, and Thespis D. Light, a drag king, are bent on reframing environmental learning. Through performance and storytelling, the duo pitches an alternate view of forests as places of expression, community and possibility. And, of course, the forest is also a great place for a drag show. Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St., mcmenamins.com. 7 pm Tuesday, July 13. $10–$19. 21+.