Portland’s Best Fine Art Twist on a Carny Trade

The idea of airbrush painting often elicits images of carnivals, cartoon paintings, and kitschy, bright creations. But for Chloe Findtner, airbrush serves as a medium to toe the line between fine art and craft.

What started as a breakup diversion for Findtner four years ago has evolved into Rowdy Airbrush (instagram.com/rowdyairbrush)—a pursuit she describes as halfway between a hobby and a side hustle. Now, Findtner commissions her work and airbrushes at pop-up events, painting anything she can get her hands on—T-shirts, pants, underwear, cakes, cookies, bedsheets.

Chloe Findtner, Rowdy Airbrush (Chris Nesseth)

“It’s definitely escaped its Floridian context, for sure,” Findtner tells WW. “It feels like a bigger part of the thrifting-upcycling ecosystem, where it’s a fun way to customize clothing, and people are always looking for the most unique thing that they can rep or wear.”

Indeed, each piece is individual, and Findtner says the weirder the requests, the better.

“I really love when somebody comes to me and they say, ‘I would love a drawing of my dog on a surfboard, but, like, the water is cheese,’” she says. “The more specific, the better.”

After graduating from Portland State University with a degree in graphic design in 2021, Findtner looked to do something more hands-on. She had always been an avid illustrator and managed to teach herself how to airbrush.

The technique has gained traction in recent years, particularly online, and Findtner has taken advantage, posting videos of her painting and final products. “It’s the perfect medium for video,” she says. “The process is interesting to watch, so I feel like those conditions really inform the type of work that people make and post.”

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