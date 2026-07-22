CULTURE

Portland’s Best Fire Hydrants

The rainbow hydrants at Darcelle XV Plaza are for dogs, but they’re pissing certain people off, too.

By Andrew Jankowski
Darcelle XV Plaza Fire Hydrants (Brian Burk)

Portland’s best fire hydrants won’t be useful in a fire. Instead, they brighten up the city’s newest public space and spark online discourse among fans of Rose City ragebait. Darcelle XV Plaza (800 SW Harvey Milk St., portland.gov/parks/darcelle-xv-plaza) opened June 18 after two years of construction renovating the structurally unsound O’Bryant Square (fka Paranoid Park). Now, it’s a gated public square named for the late icon, the world record–holding madame of the Old Town drag club Darcelle XV Showplace. It features cafe seating, staging fit for city-sponsored concerts, and an adjacent gated dog park decorated with six retired fire hydrants that sport flamboyant paint jobs and kind of almost make a rainbow: hot pink, orange, yellow, mint green, deep blue and lilac.

A Facebook video with more than 900 comments posted June 28 claimed the hydrants, which had not yet been installed at Darcelle XV Plaza, were part of a plan to install Pride-themed hydrants across the city. Some commenters had fun with the bit: “Fellas, is it gay to have a yellow fire hydrant?” Others took the bait: “Did they ask the hydrant its pronouns before painting?”

A city spokesperson told WW that the Portland Water Bureau donated the decommissioned hydrants, while Portland Parks & Recreation spent $7,000 to refurbish, paint and install them. “The hydrants are meant to reflect that classic story of dogs and hydrants, to provide a historic cast-iron unifying element across the park, and emphasize the iconic rainbow theme of inclusivity,” Mark Ross, Parks & Rec’s public information officer, said via email.

See the rest of Willamette Week’s Best of Portland 2026 here!

Explore more on:

Best of Portland 2026BOP26-Ideas

Andrew Jankowski

Andrew Jankowski

Andrew Jankowski is originally from Vancouver, WA. He covers arts & culture, LGBTQ+ and breaking local news.

Willamette Week’s reporting has real-life impact that changes laws, forces action by civic leaders, and drives compromised politicians from public office.

Support WW.

Support