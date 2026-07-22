Portland’s Best Gateway Into Stargazing

If you want to stargaze without traveling for hours to Oregon’s famed dark sky sanctuaries, L.L. Stub Stewart State Park is a great local astronomy adventure.

The park lies about 45 minutes west of Portland near a small community called Buxton. Its hilltop area might be one of the bougiest local stargazing spots. You can drive right up to the accessible picnic area, and the hilltop even has public restrooms with flushable toilets.

While Stub Stewart isn’t a certified Dark Sky Place, the view is still pretty magical. Jim Todd, director of space science education at OMSI, says you can expect to see Venus and the outline of the Milky Way on a clear summer night. Shooting star sightings are also part of Stub Stewart’s cosmic mix.

OMSI frequently collaborates with Rose City Astronomers and Oregon Parks & Recreation to put on annual star parties at Stub Stewart. The gatherings are a good entry point for first-time stargazers. Todd, who starlights as president of RCA, says club members set up telescopes and share their passion and knowledge about the cosmos with attendees.

“This is a great opportunity to see the real sky away from the city and, for many, the first experience with the night sky,” Todd says.

Time your arrival to Stub Stewart with sunset around 9 pm, or walk along the park’s many trails until it gets dark. Make sure to bring folding chairs and blankets, and be mindful when turning on any lights or car headlights after sunset.

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