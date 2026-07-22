CULTURE

Portland’s Best Literary Success Story

Mother Foucault’s bookstore feels like a self-contained universe.

By Matthew Korfhage
Mother Foucault's (Eric Shelby)

Housed in a three-story, 134-year-old building in inner Southeast, Mother Foucault’s (715 SE Grand Ave., 503-236-2665, motherfoucaultsbookshop.com) is the sort of bookstore you’d dream into being if it didn’t already exist—a labyrinthine warren of bookshelves and secret passages with a bar and catwalk and a hand-built rock-and-roll stage.

Two years ago, the shop was forced to move when its lease expired. Just a year later, the new building was also poised to go up for sale. The asking price was $1.6 million, a seemingly impossible sum.

Bookstore owner Craig Florence’s response was essentially, “Why not us?”

“Craig just decided, ‘What if I’m buying the building?’” remembers Clara-Julia Peru, an artist and poet who now runs French-language salons at Mother Foucault’s.

Alongside other friends of the bookstore and tenants of the upstairs artist studios, Florence enlisted Peru to form a nonprofit called L’École Buissonnière—literally, the school in the bushes, a French term for playing hooky. They plotted jazz shows and parties and fundraisers to raise the half-million dollars they’d need to secure the building. But a public GoFundMe netted just $55,000, a fraction of the sum.

Then a close friend invested in the building, and donors small and large began to arrive at the store. “They were people I didn’t really know, and they were like, ‘What do you need? I love what you’re trying to do,’” Florence said in July, smoking on the store’s back patio. A woman from the neighborhood, a sometime customer, stopped by in late 2025 to chat about the store’s plans.

“And then on January 1, she gave me a check for $100,000,” Florence said, still dumbfounded. The sale went through three weeks later.

The building is now home to a screen printing studio, a darkroom, a letter press, a small wood shop, a hive of artist studios, and a library space that will soon house the Black literature collection of Portland legend Fred Nemo. In an upstairs office, film critic and author Shawn Levy is at work on a book about David Lynch.

Mother Foucault’s feels like a self-contained universe, one where phones don’t exist (and aren’t allowed). Every five minutes on its back patio in July, someone stopped by to pay their respects, to bum a cigarette, to negotiate to buy art, or show off a new Ursula K. Le Guin screen print.

“My shop could be your life,” Florence laughed. “It’s just such a broad spectrum of people, different ages and people from totally different backgrounds that meet in this one place. It’s like a miniature little republic of letters.”

See the rest of Willamette Week’s Best of Portland 2026 here!

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Matthew Korfhage

Matthew Korfhage

Matthew Korfhage has lived in St. Louis, Chicago, Munich and Bordeaux, but comes from Portland, where he makes guides to the city and writes about food, booze and books. He likes the Oxford comma but can't use it in the newspaper.

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