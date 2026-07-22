Portland’s Best Place to Go When You Wish RadioShack Still Existed

URS Electronics (123 NE 7th Ave., 503-233-5341, usele.com) has been in business for so long that even the initials are an artifact of the past. Earl Meisner founded United Radio Supply in 1935, selling items like vacuum tubes and tuning coils. Today, it remains a vital source for Portland’s professionals and DIYers—especially since the demise of RadioShack and Fry’s in 2017 and 2021, respectively. Whenever I need a relay or capacitor or advice on a project before I even know what I need, I head to URS.

Mark Tweitmeyer is the current owner. His father, Earl Tweitmeyer, became part owner when Meisner retired in 1965, and eventually acquired the whole business in 1974. In a refreshing contrast to chain store employees—who know less than their customers—the staff at URS consists of obvious experts. Tweitmeyer explained why: “The vendors come in and do training sessions. We try to do those at least once a month. There’s a lot of online training, and occasionally we send people to factories where they’ll have two or three days of very intense training.”

But the top-notch consumer business is only a small piece of the company. Along with professional and industrial clients—electricians, HVAC, paper mills, utilities—URS is a longtime government contractor in the region. Multnomah County, the city of Portland, the Bonneville Power Administration, and the states of Oregon and Washington are all clients.

URS Electronics is still doing what it’s done for over 90 years. The mode is to evolve with technology and nurture the next generation of nerds. The company sponsors competitive high school robotics teams throughout the Pacific Northwest, including in Portland, Oregon City, Kettle Falls and Cathlamet.

Asked if there’s any particular item that regular folks buy most often, Tweitmeyer didn’t hesitate: URS sells many more soldering and desoldering stations than it did five to 10 years ago. Perhaps evidence that Portland’s DIY repair and maker culture is thriving—or at least that locals are tinkering with circuit boards.

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