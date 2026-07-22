Portland’s Best Workout for History Nerds

People walking past Bridge City Blades (1305 SE Grand Ave., 503-710-7210, bridgecitybladeshema.com) tend to do a double take when they see people sparring with medieval weaponry. The gym on Grand specializes in historical European martial arts.

“That’s basically sword fighting,” explains lead instructor Andy Plymate. “We look at the books that are 500, 400, 300 years old, and we try to use the historical weapons of those times and try to re-create those techniques in those books and fight and duel.”

BCB offers classes and tournaments with a variety of weapons—including a longsword series for complete beginners.

Saber and sidesword instructor Matt Callahan says the type of sword you choose depends on the “medium” of fighting you hope to learn. Sabers tend to invoke swashbuckling pirates, longswords are fitting for fans of The Lord of the Rings, and rapiers align with Inigo Montoya’s swordsmanship in The Princess Bride.

Plymate says one of his students came up with the motto “community above all else” to describe BCB’s environment and says the space has helped students gain strength, confidence and control over their body through sword fighting.

“It’s not just about the sword. It’s about what it teaches you about yourself,” Callahan says.

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