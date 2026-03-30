Vintage Boutique Shirtzenpantz to Expand to Downtown

It’s out with the undies, in with the oldies at 800 SW Washington St. in downtown Portland.

Shirtzenpantz, the viral vintage boutique that started in Hillsdale in March 2025, just signed a lease on its third location: the former UnderU4men outlet on the corner of Washington and Park Avenue. Shirtzenpantz also operates a branch in St. Johns.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us,” says Ethan Gail, co-owner of Shirtzenpantz, with his twin brother Owen Gail.

Shirtzenpantz is known for its solid selection of vintage clothes and $20 Levis, but also tons of schtick. To wit: trying to manufacture the largest pants in the world; free cookie Fridays; discounts for original poetry; kicking rocks (Christosphere and Rocksanne) until they are spheres and documenting the process online.

The former underwear shop will offer more than 5,000 square feet of retail space but, this being Shirtzenpantz, the Gail twins have more unconventional plans in mind, too. The ceilings are tall enough to display their pair of 20-foot-long pants in full. Their grandma, Juanita Hall, will hang some of her quilts and contribute art to some of the “secret rooms” in the space.

“There will be numerous art installation rooms,” Ethan Gail says. “We haven’t fully settled on what they’re going to be, but they’ll be very unique and very Portland.”

Shirtzenpantz plans to open its downtown location at the end of May or the beginning of June. UnderU4Men moved to a new location at 1013 SW Morrison St. last year.