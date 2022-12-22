Lucky Labrador Brewing Is Permanently Closing Its North Killingsworth Street Location

Lucky Labrador Brewing is pulling the plug on one of its underperforming locations.

Today, the company announced on its Facebook page that it would be permanently closing the pub at 1700 N Killingsworth St. The reason is a familiar story by now: continual blows to the restaurant and bar industry during the pandemic.

“As many have faced in the climate of modern-day virus consequences, our North Portland pub just has not been able to gain traction after the last couple of brutal years.”

Lucky Lab kept the Killingsworth spot locked up in 2020 after a temporary closure of all of its businesses in early July, citing concerns about a spike in COVID cases over the July 4th holiday weekend. At that time, the pubs gradually reintroduced service, serving only beverages and light snacks—no full food menu—and operated with limited hours. Eventually, the kitchens started slinging pies again, and the North Portland bar reopened.

The chain reassured its fans that the flagship Hawthorne, Multnomah and Quimby pubs will all continue operating. You still have until 9:30 pm tonight to hoist a pint of Super Dog IPA to the Killingsworth location’s run.