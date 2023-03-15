The Hoxton’s Basement Bar Reopens This Week

Exactly three years after The Hoxton locked up its subterranean, speakeasy-like drinking den, the Old Town Chinatown hotel is reviving the space.

What was formerly just called “Basement Bar,” now somewhat awkwardly named “2NW5,” is scheduled to reopen to the general public on Friday, March 17. And while you may have tried to block it from your memory, yes, that is three-year anniversary of the date that then-Gov. Kate Brown ordered all bars and restaurants to close in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The joint’s moniker isn’t the only thing that’s new. Gone is the Asian-influenced menu and dishes like chicken chow mein and sweet-and-sour ribs. Cocktails are now the focus, but there will be a small lineup of snacks to soak up that booze, such as the delightfully named and St. Patrick’s Day appropriate Green Eggs and Ham (deviled eggs with harissa and bacon), steak tartare, arancini (which, by the way, is really having its moment on local menus—White Lotus season two-inspired, perhaps?), sliders and a pair of cheese and charcuterie boards).

On the cocktail menu, which was developed by mixologist Marshall Chisholm, you’ll find plenty of classics, like a Sidecar, a playful orange cream fizz and a revisited version of the tropical Jungle Bird.

The Hoxton 2NW5

2NW5 is also planning on collaborating with beloved Portland personalities and brands to make limited-edition drinks. The first one is with streetwear retailer Compound Pdx, which happens to be closing its doors in a little less than a month, so you can consider its cocktail a celebratory sendoff. The drink is a nod to their start in Old Town and has a Japanese influence—think sparkling sake and yuzu.

The Hoxton’s revamped basement bar will be open 5-11 pm Thursday through Saturday.