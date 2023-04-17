Occidental Brewing Launches Further Beer to Expand Its Offerings

After making classic German-style beer for more than a decade, Occidental Brewing is breaking from tradition.

The North Portland business, also known for its spectacular views of the St. Johns Bridge, now houses another brand: Further Beer. The new label will allow Occidental founders Ben and Dan Engler to produce styles that are outside of the company’s core lineup, which include the simply named Hefeweizen, Pilsner, Kosch and Altbier, among others.

Further’s first beer in the tanks is a West Coast IPA hopped with Stratas and Azaccas. The brewer expects it to exhibit a “balanced bitterness” as well as a nose of citrus and melon. The 6% ABV beer should be ready to serve in late April.

“We are thrilled to introduce Further Beer to our customers,” owner Ben Engler stated in a press release. “Our brewers have been working hard to create new and exciting beers and we can’t wait to share them with the world.”

While making an IPA and other new styles in the Occidental facility is a big development, the 12-year-old company is no stranger to expansion. In 2018, the Englers launched a brewpub inside Baldini’s Casino in Sparks, Nev., just outside of Reno.

When High Sierra Brewing vacated the space that year, it offered an opportunity for Occidental to grow. In addition to the beer, the taphouse food menu got a bit of a German makeover. However, the business quietly closed in early 2020 during the pandemic and the decision was made to not reopen.

Look for Further Beer both in 16-ounce cans and on draft at bars, restaurants and stores throughout the Pacific Northwest. Their products will also be distributed in California, Idaho and Nevada.