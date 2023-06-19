Crux Fermentation Project’s Portland Location Is Now Open

Crux Fermentation Project, the longstanding popular Bend brewery—aka the city’s best non-official dog park—has opened a Portland location.

The brand’s first permanent offshoot outside of Central Oregon is located in the historic Dairy Building at 2715 SE 8th Ave., #175. Beer nerds will likely recall that the previous occupant was Vagabond Brewing—a Salem-based business that also expanded to the Rose City. That entire company has since collapsed.

Anyone who first visited Crux when it first sprung up in an industrial neighborhood in Bend may find themselves reeling to rediscover that the year was 2012—yes, time has flown. The city’s beer scene was rapidly evolving.

Bend’s older breweries (Deschutes, Bend Brewing, Silver Moon, Cascade Lakes) were still chugging along, though the latter three have all undergone extensive remodels since then. 10 Barrel was independent; the sale to AB-InBev was about two years away. And new brands were emerging, including Crux and then Worthy a few months later, which weren’t even destinations on the Bend Ale Trail Passport just yet.

Crux stood out in a crowded beer market thanks to an industrial motif, sprawling beer garden and lack of use of the word “brewery” in its name (at the time, “fermentation project” did sound rather edgy). Beers like Cast Out IPA and Tough Love, a barrel-aged imperial stout, quickly helped it attract a following, but the grassy lawn is what truly makes it a destination. On a clear day, there are spectacular views of the Three Sisters, and both parents of children and dog moms and dads love the space because they can sip a cold one and keep their babies—fur covered or not—occupied. Every day there is also a Sundowner Hour, where guests get $1 off beers for the half hour before and after sunset.

The happy hour tradition will be extended to the new Portland spot, which has 20 taps pouring everything from lagers to experimental sours. Wine drinkers will also have options, since Crux serves its private label there, too, as well as cocktails.

The Central Oregon flagship is known for its collection of food carts, however, the Portland site has a full indoor kitchen, so no mobile vendors on site here. Right now, the menu includes dishes like a chopped cheese sandwich—a New York bodega classic, a muffaletta, sticky wings, a cheese-and-charcuterie board and a beet avocado banh mi.

Crux’s marketing director, Jason Randles, tells WW that there are plans to brew in Portland after the pub has been running smoothly for a while. Vagabond did leave behind some fermenters in an area it had ready to go for a brewhouse, which will likely be put to use for the Central Oregon brand.

The business also plans to add a patio and gas firepit to the parking lot, where there are currently picnic tables along with bike parking.

Crux is open 11 am to 9 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11 am to 10 pm Friday and Saturday.

