Pop-Up Christmas Bar Miracle Will Return to Deadshot This Year

A week after it was announced that Christmas-meets-the-tropics bar Sippin’ Santa will be temporarily taking up residence downtown, a second holiday watering hole has confirmed its return to Portland.

Miracle, the New York City-born pop-up by bar baron Greg Boehm, is scheduled to reopen inside Deadshot on Nov. 24. The cocktail spot on the corner of Southeast 11th Avenue and Grant Street has hosted the Yuletide gathering since 2021—owner Adam Robinson told WW at the time that he was on the waitlist for three years to land the arrangement with the brand to use its drink recipes and festive glassware. Prior to that, Miracle took over Kimpton Hotel Vintage’s Bacchus Bar, which closed during the pandemic.

Miracle Photo courtesy of Miracle. (Melissa Hom)

When it made its first appearance in Portland in 2018 at the Kimpton, we had a mixed experience. Besides the lobby entrance, decorations were uninspired, mostly consisting of wrapping paper taped to the walls (if you’re going to do a Christmas bar, you’ve gotta go over the top). The cocktails were mostly pleasing, but their prices were a bit hard to swallow. After the whole affair moved to Deadshot, Miracle seemed to improve.

You can expect some of the same drinks as previous years like Christmapolitan and the Christmas Cricket, however, a new slate of concoctions will join the lineup—including The Krampus and Marshmallows & Unicorns. Once again, those kitschy mugs will be for sale and 10% of the sale from those shaped like a pair of Santa’s pants, a barrel and Kris Kringle’s head will go to Seva Foundation, a nonprofit offering eyecare to communities in need.

Miracle’s run at Deadshot lasts through Dec. 31.