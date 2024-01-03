Extracto Coffee Roasts Single-Origin Beans on a 1951 Cast-Iron UG22 Probat That’s Visible (and Often in Use)

Extracto Coffee Roasters

2921 NE Killingsworth St., 503-281-1764, extractocoffee.com. 8 am-2 pm daily.

Extracto Coffee Roasters is the platonic ideal of a Portland roastery and coffee shop. Coming up on two decades as a cafe on Killingsworth and roasting for 15 years is an impressive feat. The simply decorated space with poured concrete floors and wooden tables features a familiar mix of roasting beans, pastries and the scent of a Portland furnace of a certain age. Extracto always seemed as though it had been there forever, and at this point, the business has officially reached neighborhood cornerstone status—even as the neighborhood around it has changed. What felt like a far-flung part of Northeast Portland in the early 2010s is now a nexus of eating and drinking, with Gabbiano’s, Dame and others opening in the surrounding blocks. Co-owner Christopher Brady and head roaster Neal Mead select single-origin beans and roast them on a 1951 cast-iron UG22 Probat that’s visible (and often in use) when you walk into the cafe. As is standard for most roasters here these days, Extracto roasts for each specific bean as opposed to roasting a single style across beans. There are, at a minimum, four different types of single-origin beans available for purchase. The cafe typically uses one single-origin and its Eleven of Spades blend for espresso and pours two drip coffees over the course of any given day.