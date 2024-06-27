Gigantic Brewing Releases Portland Elvis Gold Lager

John “Elvis” Schroder can’t help falling in love with Gigantic Brewing Company’s new lager. After all, it was inspired by him.

Portland’s longtime Elvis impersonator (42 years and counting) collaborated with the Southeast Portland-based brewery to come up with the Portland Elvis Gold Lager, an easy-drinker served in a bright gold can with Schroder’s picture on the front.

Reached by phone after a gig this week at Starday Tavern on Southeast Foster Road, the King was looking forward to the release party at Gigantic Hawthorne on Friday, June 28. Schroder will perform in the outdoor beer garden during the event, but he remains mum on the set list.

“Let me tell you this: you’ll have to find out when you get there,” Schroder says. “It’s top secret.”

During an initial brainstorm, Schroder considered infusing his signature beer with the flavors of Elvis Presley’s favorite sandwich: peanut butter, banana and bacon. Instead, they went with a gold lager to lean into Schroder’s (previously) favorite brew: Budweiser, the King of Beers.

Gigantic will serve peanut butter, banana and bacon sandwiches at the release party. Gigantic and Schroder got in touch through Weird Portland United, which was founded in 2019 to “preserve and promote the unique, creative spirit of Portland,” according to the organization.

Portland Elvis Gold Lager is also a fundraiser for the King, who got evicted this spring and is still not moved to a permanent new home. Schroder says he has signed his lease but is waiting for an inspection by Home Forward, Multnomah County’s housing authority. He thinks he’ll be in his new place in two to four weeks. Weird Portland United will donate their portion of the proceeds from the new beer to help Schroder finance his move.

The lager will be available in 16-ounce cans and on draft at all three Gigantic locations, plus sold at bars and beer shops around town.

DRINK: Portland Elvis Gold Lager release party, Gigantic Hawthorne, 4343 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 503-889-0190, https://www.giganticbrewing.com, 5-9 pm Friday, June 28.