Stumptown Coffee Partners With Thorns Star Sophia Wilson

One of the members of Triple Espresso has gotten into the actual espresso business.

In a collab with Stumptown Coffee, Portland Thorns star Sophia Wilson just launched her signature pumpkin spice latte with toasted marshmallow whip. Wilson, famously, took a photo at the 2024 Paris Olympics with fellow U.S. Women’s National Team members Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson and dubbed themselves “Triple Espresso.”

“I am so excited to team up with Stumptown because coffee comes first every day for me—it gets me through really busy days, really hard schedules,” Wilson said in a statement. “Partnering with Stumptown is a dream come true. I’ve been a coffee drinker for as long as I can remember, so to have my very own specialty coffee drink is something I will brag about for a long time!”

She’s going to need the extra energy this fall, too. According to her Instagram account, Wilson gave birth to her first child, a daughter, in early September.

Wilson’s first drink with Stumptown was this summer’s vanilla cream cold brew, marking the company’s first-ever product co-developed with an athlete. (The local company did collaborate with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2018 to create the Blazers Blend.)

A promo video for the latte shows Wilson walking through clouds and sipping on her signature fall beverage in a blue sweatsuit.

“Our partnership with Sophia is grounded in a shared energy of creativity and authenticity,” said Melanie Haliburton, Stumptown’s spokeswoman, in a statement. “As one of the leading faces in women’s sports, we wanted to create something with Sophia that would have national impact. With these signature products, we are meeting fans where they are - whether it’s a match day or morning routine.”