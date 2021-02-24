For the second time in two months, a Portland high school is being renamed for a person of color.
The Portland Public Schools Board of Education has voted unanimously to change the namesake of Madison High School to Leodis V. McDaniel, an alumni of the school who served as principal from 1983 until his death in 1987.
The school had previously been named after James Madison, the fourth U.S. president and documented slaveowner. A Change.org petition to change the school's name was started last July and collected over 4,000 signatures.
This is the second Portland high school to receive a name change this year: In January, the board voted to rename Woodrow Wilson High School for Black journalist and activist Ida B. Wells.
Both decisions have come on the heels of a debate across the country on about the symbolic honors extended to American historical figures, including physical monuments. This past weekend, a statue of Oregonian editor Harvey Scott in Mount Tabor torn down by protesters last October was replaced by a bust of York, an enslaved member of the Lewis and Clark expedition.
