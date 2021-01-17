"I am thrilled with your selection," he wrote. "Ida B Wells-Barnett: journalist, activist, mother of four, tireless and fearless champion of racial equity and social justice. It is long overdue that a notable person fitting this description grace the portals of one of our cherished Portland high schools. Your community has my deep gratitude for conducting this process with integrity, and with careful thought as to the identity and values of your school community that you want to convey to current and future generations of students."