In an article published last week in Forbes, a Lake Oswego-based economist proposed that the city is slowly dying, suffocating under the weight of crime, high housing costs and access to inexpensive tents. In order to make his point—that cities can indeed die—the writer cites once-thriving societies that were wiped off the map for one reason or another, including Pompeii, which was famously destroyed by a volcanic eruption in the year 79 AD.