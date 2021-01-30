Conerly, a former member of Oregon's Council of Economic Advisors, according to his bio, who now runs a consulting firm in Lake Oswego, says "the question about the death of Portland becomes whether people will continue to want to move here." He argues that that the best and the brightest—the engineers and designers who turned Portland from a shipping and lumber town into a center for "shoes and computer chips"—are being driven away by a confluence of factors, one of which is the lack of affordable homes in desirable areas.