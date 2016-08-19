Here we have the westside's response to the industrial eastside, built on the site of the 1905 Lewis and Clark Exposition. Constrained by the Willamette River to the north and Forest Park to the west, the Northwest Industrial District is part industrial park and part funky neighborhood—a mix of union workers, forklift operators, machine shops, urban hikers, million-dollar homes, and safety-oriented PTA members. And despite the number of loading bays and railroad tracks, there are still plenty of places to grab a bite and wet your whistle after a long day pushing pallets or papers. SAMI GASTON.