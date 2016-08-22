Technically a part of Kerns, East Burnside street is so packed with excellent bars, shopping and restaurants that we're treating it as its own neighborhood. East Burnside's centrality makes it a hub where the most exciting aspects of four quadrants meet. Its crowd is a mix of skaters from Burnside Skatepark, fashion kids browsing through Machus or any of the area's many vintage shops, foodies from across the country introducing themselves to Le Pigeon's James Beard Award-winning chef, Gabriel Rucker, and young couples trying to make heads or tails of Pix Pâtisserie's drink menu.