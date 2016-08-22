Long punch-lined as Felony Flats, Lents is now the new frontier for Portlanders seeking a reprieve from high house prices. Still, after seeming eons of bureaucratic redevelopment hand-wringing, Lents is very much an area that's been slow to catch up to the influx of younger home buyers and the invading hip. The new school of Lents is bringing with it the requisite Portland staples—highish-end diner fare and monolithic brewpubs—but the buck kind of stops there. This is still a place defined by its proximity to Portland's easternmost sprawl and rural borders, even if a collegiate baseball team with an adorable name just set up shop.