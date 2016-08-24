What citizens call this stadium is a surprisingly accurate indicator of how long they've lived in Portland. Many know it as Civic Stadium (1966-2000), then it was PGE Park (2000-2010), followed by the least popular Jeld-Wen Field era (2011-2014). It's been Providence Park since 2014, and this one seems like it'll stick. Whatever you want to call it, this park is home to the reigning Major League Soccer champions the Portland Timbers, as well as the National Women's Soccer League's Portland Thorns and the Portland State Vikings football team. One thing has stuck through every name change: a feral cat colony that has lived in the stadium since 1985.