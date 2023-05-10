Visit Pleasant Valley for the Hiking, Stay for the Fruit Trees

Do not mistake Pleasant Valley for the similarly named suburb just south of this sleepy Portland neighborhood. (That’s Happy Valley.) This is as far to the edge of Portland as you can travel without dipping into Gresham or Clackamas County. It might lack the amenities of Portland’s more central locales, but perhaps it makes up for that with its generous array of trees. If you’re always talking about moving out of Portland and into the woods, Pleasant Valley is a more gradual step.

Hidden Gem

In 1972, the Leach family bequeathed their 16-acre getaway on Johnson Creek to the city of Portland, which turned the estate into Leach Botanical Garden (6704 SE 122nd Ave., 503-208-6030, leachgarden.org). For $5, you can wander the grounds, which contain more than 2,000 species of plants, a restored manor house, and an elevated “tree walk” that is worth the price of admission alone. Go now to see the trilliums in bloom. Free tickets are available for those who qualify.

Place to Buy Your Garden a Gift

Tasmanian mountain pepper, whittleberry, and Formosan carpet raspberry are a few of the delights to be found at One Green World (6469 SE 134th Ave., 877-353-4028, onegreenworld.com), a one-of-a-kind nursery that ships rare fruit trees, and much more, nationwide. If you’re in Pleasant Valley, then you’re lucky enough to be able to peruse its wares in person. If you’re not feeling up to the challenge of caring for an exotic plant, then swing by for one of its seasonal fruit tastings or buy a “Fig City” T-shirt from the greenhouse shop.

One Green World Nursery (Allison Barr)

Favorite Meal

Food options in Pleasant Valley are slim. Most are clustered in a single strip mall on Highway 26 anchored by a Bi-Mart. There, go to Oriental Food Value, an Asian grocery store, and peel left to the small deli counter, where Delish Kitchen 108 (17120 SE Powell Blvd., 503-912-0668, delishkitchen108.com) produces some remarkably good sushi and bubble tea. Opened during the pandemic, Delish Kitchen 108 was named after its owner’s lucky number and is now doing brisk business on Uber Eats and DoorDash. But visiting in person gives an added opportunity to peruse the aisles of vases, wooden furniture and Asian art—alongside, of course, the pickled radish, kimchi and supersized bags of rice.

Outdoor Adventure

Pleasant Valley’s crown jewel is Powell Butte Nature Park (16160 SE Powell Blvd., 503-823-4000, friendsofpowellbutte.org), a 616-foot cinder cone that features spectacular views from its summit. The butte is not only a popular recreation spot, but also holds a pair of 50-million-gallon buried reservoirs that feed Portland’s water supply. Check out the visitor center, and then spend a few hours enjoying the wildflowers and Mount Hood views on your hike to the top.

Watering Hole

Looking to throw a few back? There’s options for everyone at the Pleasant Valley strip mall. Parents can bring their kids to the Monkey King Play House (17112 SE Powell Blvd., 503-618-1818, monkeykingplayhouse.com) where an $18 admission fee gives little ones all-day access to a sprawling play palace. Meanwhile, Heineken, espresso and ice cream are available behind the counter. For happy hour, head to Ixtapa Mexican Restaurant (503-912-6483, ixtapapdx.com) across the parking lot. It’s all day on Sundays and Mondays, and its bar offers margaritas for every occasion. Cap off the night at Sip & Spin (503-328-8289, sipspin.business.site) whose offerings are exactly as advertised: a well-stocked bar, pool table and lottery terminals.