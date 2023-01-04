Fire on the Mountain Will Open Its First Bend Location This Year

Looks like 2023 will be the year of the Buffalo wing in Central Oregon. In the coming months, Fire on the Mountain will bring its wings to a new restaurant in Bend, which will open next door to the Campfire Hotel. It will occupy a space that was once used as an auto-sales lot.

This is the second time in four months that a famed Portland restaurant chain has expanded its reach to Bend. Last September, SuperDeluxe (restaurateur Micah Camden’s modern take on the American drive-thru) opened a new location in Bend at 805 NE 3rd St., taking over a former Jack in the Box.

Fire on the Mountain, which is owned by Sara Sawikci and Jordan Busch, opened in 2005 at its original Portland location on North Interstate Avenue. The new restaurant, which is slated to open in spring our early summer, will join three existing locations in Portland and one in Denver.

The new Fire on the Mountain will join the Campfire Hotel’s team of on-site food and beverage purveyors (so yes, if you want to, you can have Buffalo wings delivered directly to your room).

This makes yet another Portland connection for the Campfire, whose managing partner is Todd Breslau—of the Jupiter Hotel and the Hood River Hotel.

Fire on the Mountain is also famous for snaring brewer Ben Nehrling, formerly of McMenamins’ Kennedy School. WW’s Pete Dunlop praised Nehrling for developing an “eclectic list of experimental and seasonal offerings,” including “a winter Kölsch and a Kettle Black dark lager.”



