Pelican Brewing Has Opened a Seafood Market Inside Its New Lincoln City Pub

Pelican Brewing’s most recent gleaming, waterfront property in Lincoln City has opened the final portion of the structure that you won’t find at any of its other locations: a seafood market.

This month, the pub launched what it’s calling Phil’s Nest Crab Boil Experience, an indoor/outdoor dining space that sells items to go or to eat on the premises. Items for the home kitchen include fresh, live steamer clams, Dungeness crab meat (raw or cooked), jumbo shrimp as well as crab boil kits complete with Andouille sausage, potatoes and fresh corn. You can also order shrimp or crab cocktails, smoked salmon and clam chowder to snack on while seated on the long deck overlooking Siletz Bay as you wait for a table—a scene that’s ever more likely come summer tourist season.

Pelican Lincoln City Photo by Andi Prewitt.

“We are incredibly excited to offer visitors to our Siletz Bay location a new seafood experience, which we hope will cultivate connection to our beautiful coastal location and create new memories for our customers,” Mary Jones, co-founder and CEO of Pelican, stated in a press release.

Pelican held a soft opening at the Lincoln City business last summer before hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October. Longtime coastal residents and visitors will recall that the picturesque lot on the very south end of town was home to The Bay House, which relocated to Salshan Coastal Lodge 3 miles down Highway 101.

Designed by the global award-winning hospitality firm EDG Design and Portland-based Jones Architecture, the brewpub, with 15,333 square feet of space, accommodates approximately 226 guests. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the dining room with natural light and provide views of the bay and Salishan Spit. Stairs that rise from the lobby/bar area lead to a mezzanine that’s currently reserved for private rentals.

Pelican Lincoln City Photo by Andi Prewitt.

But perhaps the best part about the Lincoln City Pelican—especially when the weather is favorable—is the expansive 2,600-square-foot patio hovering just above the bay. There are both tables for dining and Adirondack chairs suited for people just popping in for a beer and a shrimp cocktail or those faced with a wait for a more permanent seat.

Beer is made on location with the same 15-barrel system that Pelican brewmaster Darron Welch used to produce his first batch at the original brewery in Pacific City more than two decades ago. Lincoln City’s inaugural beer was Doryman’s Dark Ale, which was the first beer made for the flagship in 1996.

Pelican Siletz Bay is open from noon to 10 pm daily.