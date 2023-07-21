Public Coast Brewing’s Banks Farmstand Is Open for the Season

It’s high season at Public Coast Brewing—and that applies to both the business’s downtown Cannon Beach pub as well as its 40-acre Banks farm.

The company announced that its rural property just off of Highway 26, about 30 minutes from Portland, is open for the summer. Owners Ryan and Stephanie Snyder began welcoming the public to the farm in 2021, which supplies produce for the brewery and sister company, the Stephanie Inn dining room.

Public Coast Farm

Public Coast Farm

Visitors can pick their own blueberries (there are eight varieties in all), or shop for harvested items from the fruit orchards and beehives. The farm also sells Public Coast’s beer and charcuterie snack boxes by Sprig & Spread. With that, you can create your own picnic while listening to live music, including performances by Steve Hale, Michele Van Kleef, Beth Willis, Tom Holland of Nervous Jenny, Anna Gilbert and the Floating Glass Balls.

Stewardship is a priority at the farm, which led to the installation of a 5,000-square-foot, solar-powered greenhouse that’s used year-round to grow crops like tomatoes, green beans, peppers, zucchini, squash blossoms and more. In 2021, the owners added ground water ponds to supplement irrigation, and they’re currently converting to organic practices to cultivate the property’s blueberries.

Public Coast Farm

“In 2019, my wife Stephanie and I came upon a 40-acre farm for sale, situated between Portland and the coast,” Ryan Snyder said in a statement. “With 15,000 blueberry bushes, bees and apple trees, we realized that we could be growing these seasonal ingredients for our other properties, and we became accidental farmers overnight. Today, we’re excited to offer a taste of farm life to our wider community.”

The summer farmstand is open 1 to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 20. Live music is scheduled on those days from 2 to 4 pm.