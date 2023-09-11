Chill N Fill’s New Food Cart Corral Hosts a Grand Opening Party This Weekend

While many build-outs seemed to have slowed to a crawl during the pandemic for multiple reasons, North Portland’s Chill N Fill has completed its new food cart pod at what feels like lightning speed.

The Portsmouth neighborhood taproom is preparing to host a grand opening this week for its collection of mini kitchens—just five months after the project was announced.

The party, scheduled to get underway at noon on Saturday, Sept. 16, will feature a lineup of three different musical acts and fresh hop beer since the season began just a couple of weeks ago. You can find a full tap list in the coming days on the business’s website. Kids and dogs are both welcome.

Eight food trucks will be up and running, serving everything Philly cheesesteaks to Indian fare to quesabirria. Customers can still order food from The Chill Cafe’s modest menu of smashburgers, smoked wings, wraps, chicken strips and assortment of fried snacks.

This isn’t the first time Chill N Fill has expanded. The nearly decade-old business originally opened with a studio-sized seating area, but quickly outgrew its 500 square foot space. During the pandemic, the taphouse took over the neighboring building that used to house The Playground Gym. There is now 4,000-square-feet of customer space as well as patio seating.

Chill N Fill expects to add more food carts down the road.