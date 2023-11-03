Ranch PDX Has Opened a Beaverton Location in the Old Town Neighborhood

Old Town Beaverton continues to be one of the liveliest dining scenes in Portland (that’s not actually in Portland).

On Oct. 11, Ranch PDX quietly opened its latest outpost in the neighborhood at 4815 SW Lombard Ave. That’s a few blocks away from a large number of Portland spinoffs that have been amassing since 2019, including Top Burmese, Afuri Izakaya, Breakside Brewery and Big’s Chicken. This area may now also boast the largest concentration of pizza joints in the metro area: Ex Novo Brewing, Sizzle Pie, Hapa Pizza, Giovanni’s and Maiale Rosa are all slinging pies within a half-mile radius.

Fortunately, each restaurant offers something a little different—from Hapa’s mashup of Asian and Italian flavors to Ex Novo’s brick cheese. At Ranch’s Beaverton location, you’ll find the deep-dish, square-shaped slices that it’s known for as well as that divine titular dipping sauce—housemade with buttermilk, sour cream, green onion and dill.

Ranch PDX Beaverton Photo by Andi Prewitt.

Ranch PDX Beaverton Photo by Andi Prewitt.

The new space is a big upgrade when compared to Ranch’s humble beginnings as a pop-up, shuttling pies to bars along Southeast Division Street before the brand then moved into Poison’s Rainbow. Situated in one corner of the ground floor of the 2-year-old luxury apartment complex Verso, the minimalist dining room has soaring ceilings, slatted blond wood accent walls, and a large patio surrounded by a privacy fence made up of potted plants.

This Ranch is also different from the company’s five other shops because it doubles as a cafe: LoRo Coffee operates from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm daily right next to the stand where you order pizza. You can currently order everything from Proud Mary drip coffee to a cortado pulled from a bright blue La Marzocco espresso machine to a cruffin filled with fruit preserves and custard.

Ranch PDX Beaverton Photo by Andi Prewitt

Ranch PDX isn’t the only new restaurant in Old Town Beaverton. In early September, cocktail-focused June took over the space where the short-lived Sudra occupied at 4589 SW Watson Ave. Locals who adhere to plant-based diets likely lamented the loss of the Indian spot, however, the new bar’s food menu is all vegan, featuring small bites like turmeric-roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet-and-spicy cauliflower as well as more substantial items, such as as a chick’n sandwich and burger with a Beyond Meat and lentil patty.