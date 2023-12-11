Beaverton’s Cedar Hills Crossing Welcomes Two New Portland Brands: Kinnamōns and Boxer

Beaverton’s Cedar Hills Crossing—looking more and more like the “Peak Portland” you might remember from before the pandemic, only one tucked conveniently into one very walkable outdoor mall—has welcomed two new businesses to its ever-growing directory.

In early December, both Kinnamōns and Boxer (formerly known as Boxer Ramen) opened outposts in the shopping center along Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard. Both are part of Micah Camden’s restaurant group MMMCo, which includes names like SuperDeluxe and Baes Fried Chicken.

Kinnamōns is located in a newer northern section of the mall that’s still being built out. The business, which launched its first location in July of 2022 on Northwest Johnson Street, takes its name from “kinámōmon,” the Greek word for cinnamon—and, apart from beverages, like espresso and flavored coffee, serves nothing but the mall food court classic.

“Ten years ago chefs reinvented donuts. Five years ago it was the cookie,” pastry chef Jacquie Aguilar Uluan said in a stement when the first store opened. “Now it’s the cinnamon roll’s turn. We’ve redefined it to showcase seasonal and local ingredients such as Oregon strawberries, as well as glazes such as cookies and cream.”

The rolls are baked and varnished fresh daily. The result is toppings that look like individually sized decorated cakes that come in a wide variety of flavors, such as blueberry crumble, raspberry pistachio, tiramisu and banana cream. For traditionalists, there’s also the standard cream cheese glaze—and you can smell all of those rolls baking as soon as you get within a few feet of the Cedar Hills entrance, making it hard to resist ducking in for one yourself.

Kinnamōns Photo by Andi Prewitt

Kinnamōns Photo by Andi Prewitt

Meanwhile, Boxer opened its third restaurant in an older part of the mall to the south, which is attached to a small ‘80s-style indoor shopping venue with plenty of vacant storefronts that seem to still exist only thanks to the suburban site for Powell’s Books.

The fast-casual brand finally reemerged from its pandemic closure in February of 2022, ditching the “Ramen” part of its name when it landed on Northwest 23rd Avenue. Camden and Katie Popp (Blue Star Donuts) founded Boxer Ramen in 2013 and it eventually grew into a mini-chain with five shops across town before the COVID lockdown in 2020.

In addition to the Cedar Hills and Slabtown locations, there is a Boxer on Northeast Alberta Street. However, the new Beaverton site appears to be the only one serving bento boxes with teriyaki chicken, ahi tuna poke, pork katsu and kalbi teriyaki alongside hot bowls of noodles. The beverage lineup includes saki, 12-ounce cans of locally made craft beer, Orion and an assortment of teas.

Boxer and Kinnamōns join a slew of newer restaurants at Cedar Hills Crossing with Portland origins, including Bamboo Sushi, Elephants Delicatessen, Killer Burger and Salt & Straw. Brands that hail from elsewhere like Shake Shack as well as Dough Zone have also taken up residence in the mall.