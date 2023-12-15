Salt & Straw Will Open Its Waterfront Scoop Shop in Vancouver, Wash. in January 2024

Salt & Straw has announced the official opening date for its new outlet along the ever-growing waterfront development in Vancouver, Wash.

The scoop shop, located at 740 Waterfront Way, will welcome customers starting at 11 am Friday, Jan. 5. And this being Vancouver’s first Salt & Straw, the launch will be celebrated with some extra flair, including free hot chocolate during the first hour of the launch courtesy of Southeast Portland chocolatier Cloudforest, a visit from nearby Clark College’s mascot Oswald the Penguin, and live music in the evening.

All of the company’s 13 flagship flavors, like sea salt with caramel ribbons and honey lavender, will be available to purchase alongside a lineup of January-only offerings (red velvet cake, chocolate chip cookies, bananas Foster) as a part of its Dairy-Free Decadence Series.

The shop will bring somewhere between 20 to 25 jobs to the 2.8 million-square-foot waterfront, which continues to add restaurants, bars and winery tasting rooms. And Salt & Straw is not the first Portland brand to plant an outpost in that area. The scoop shop is located just a quick stroll from pasta maker Grassa, Ruse Brewing’s Crust Collective pizzeria and El Gaucho steakhouse. Salt & Straw co-founder Kim Malek stated in a press release that she had been eyeing Vancouver as a new market for a brick-and-mortar for some time.

“It’s a wonderful gathering space, and we feel incredibly lucky to be a part of it.” Malek, who used to call Seattle home, added to the statement. “Washington is near and dear to our hearts, and we are beyond excited for our continued growth in the area.”

The new shop will be open from 11 am to 11 pm daily, and come this spring, another Salt & Straw will open farther north in Bellevue, Wash.