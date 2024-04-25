All Boxer Locations to Close Permanently April 29

The last chance for diners to get a bowl of Boxer’s spicy red miso ramen is this Sunday: The chain is permanently closing all four locations, according to an announcement on social media and the restaurant’s website. This includes the Multnomah Village location that just opened in January and the Cedar Hills outlet that has been open since December.

“It is with a very heavy heart we announce that after 11 years of serving you our unique brand of Ramen, we sadly will be closing all of our doors for good this upcoming Monday the 29th,” representatives from the restaurant said on Instagram this morning.

The statement blamed the pandemic and inflation for the closure. MMMco., the parent company that owns Boxer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February. “The incredible challenges that we all faced as a community during the pandemic, compounded by inflated costs of goods and services, have not only profoundly affected our restaurant, but all of us and our communities as a whole. Despite the tireless efforts and dedication of our incredible team, and the unwavering support from all of you, our family and friends, it has become impossible to continue operating.” MMMco. also filed for bankruptcy for SuperDeluxe, its chain of burger restaurants. So far, the bankruptcy has not affected MMMco. brands Kinnamons or Baes Chicken.

MMMco. is owned by Micah Camden, and many of the brands became practically synonymous with Portland—certainly Boxer (formerly Boxer Ramen) with its Instagram-ready moody interiors with big murals.

Just two weeks ago, Camden reported that all Boxer locations were thriving and were about to roll out stronger bento menus across the brand.

According to the Instagram statement, Boxer will operate under regular hours through Sunday, April 28.

This morning’s statement ended with an encouragement for loyal customers to return for “one last meal.”

“But most of all, we would love to just say goodbye to all of you that we grew up with over the last 11 years. You truly are our family and we will miss each and every one of you dearly.”