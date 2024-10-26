Grand Central Bakery Issues Recall for Undeclared Allergens

An affected Grand Central Bakery chicken pot pie which does not disclose its egg content.

Say it ain’t dough.

Grand Central Bakery and Cafe issued a recall notice Friday evening for its U-Bake frozen pie dough kits and ready-to-bake pies for containing undeclared “trace amounts” of egg. The notice states the Seattle-based baker, with half a dozen Portland locations, is working with the Food and Drug Administration to issue the notice and track any reported illnesses. So far, no illnesses have been reported to either GCB or FDA. It’s not immediately clear how GCB discovered the eggy menace.

Grand Central Bakery An affect Grand Central Bakery pie crust kit, which does not disclose its egg content. (Courtesy of Grand Central Bakery)

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the statement reads.

Dough kits and pre-made apple, marionberry and chicken pot pies sold between Aug. 1–Oct. 20 are the affected flavors. Look for chicken pot pies with expiration dates between Nov. 1, 2024 and Jan. 20, 2025, while the dough kit and other flavors’ expiration dates are Feb. 1–April 20, 2025.

Affected customers are advised to contact GCB through their website or via email to retailfeedback@grandcentralbakery.com to initiate a refund. A response could take 2–5 business days.

Grand Central Bakery An affect Grand Central Bakery apple pie, which does not disclose its egg content. (Courtesy of Grand Central Bakery)