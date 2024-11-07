Cinnabon’s Lloyd Center Location Has Closed

The only Cinnabon in Portland proper has closed its doors.

“Locations often close for a variety of reasons or factors and we are unable to disclose specifics on the location in Portland, Oregon at Lloyd Center Mall, but we can confirm it permanently closed in early November of this year,” says Cinnabon spokesperson Alyssa Richardson.

That leaves Portlanders hungry for an icing-slathered Classic Roll or bite-sized CinnaSweeties having to drive to nearby suburban Cinnabon locations at Washington Square Mall, Clackamas Town Center and Vancouver Mall.

The Lloyd Center location was independently owned and operated, Richardson says.

For the past few years, Lloyd Center has welcomed a diverse lineup of tenants as national chains have left and independent artists and pop-ups have moved in. The mall, which opened in 1960, is slated for demolition in phases in the coming years, starting with a proposed concert venue in the former Nordstrom space.

Other recent Lloyd Center tenant news includes the closure of Ross Dress For Less closure in October and Jumbo’s Pickleball courts opening on the top floor near the food court.