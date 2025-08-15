Pie Talk: Pizza Thief

Pies come in slices, and Asa Gartrell slices off another hot take for his Pie Talk series, where the WW news intern gives Portland’s pizza city reputation its crust desserts.

This week, Gartrell tries Pizza Thief’s seasonal Sungold Summer slice. It’s a feast for the seasons from the moment he stepped into the Northwest Portland pizzeria. Is it a midsummer night’s dream? Watch the video for Gartrell’s full take.

TRY IT: Pizza Thief, 2610 NW Vaugh St., 503-719--7778, pizzathief.com. 11:30 am– 9 pm daily.