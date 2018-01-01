Willamette Week's Fund For Investigative and Enterprise Journalism
Why Our Work Is Important
The world of local media is as unsettled as it's ever been. This is as true in our home of Portland as it is anywhere.
Nationally, more than 45% of newsroom jobs have been eliminated in the past 9 years. Layoffs and cutbacks among Oregon media institutions match those numbers, and are a cause for genuine concern. Local communities need reporters who insist on shining lights where darkness prevails, on holding institutions' feet to the fire and on keeping those in positions of
power accountable.
This is what Willamette Week does — and why we could use your help.
From our inception in 1974, Willamette Week has kept Portland and Oregon on their toes. It is in our DNA to do this. We've exposed corruption at all levels of government and private enterprise. We are the only weekly newspaper in history ever to win the Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting. Every week our reporting changes the trajectory of public life in this great city, in ways both large and small.
We believe it is absolutely essential to Portland's — and Oregon's — well-being that Willamette Week be able to continue its in-depth investigative work.
Why We Need Your Support
From a business perspective, we are confronted with an interesting dilemma. On the one hand, WW's journalism has never had greater impact. We have more readers — print and digital — than at any time in our history. At the same time, revenue from advertising dollars has not kept up. On top of that, the kinds of enterprise journalism Willamette Week produces are time-consuming and expensive.
That's where you come in. Thanks to the Tides Foundation, we have a fiscal sponsor that makes your contributions fully tax-deductible.
What You Will Be Funding
In short: Independent and in-depth reporting at Oregon's most respected source for investigative and enterprise news coverage.
Stories like: Our exclusive report on a Portlander's allegation of sexual assault against Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team; A look at the contamination in Oregon's blue bins, which led China to stop accepting our recycling; Our report on a loophole in Portland law that allows for rampant car theft, which pushed the Mayor and police bureau to take a closer look at the city's towing policy.
We hope you agree this sort of work is essential to keeping Portland and Oregon the kinds of healthy, productive places we all love and benefit from.
We believe there's no better way to keep a city alive — and forward-looking — than to pay careful attention to the workings of its core institutions. We also believe there's no better way to lose a sense of community and purpose that to be without serious local journalism. That's why we so appreciate your interest and support. Our love for Portland — and our commitment to serious investigative and enterprise journalism — have never been stronger.
Thank you.
Fiscal Sponsor
The Tides Foundation is a philanthropic partner and nonprofit accelerator dedicated to building a world of shared prosperity and social justice. It serves as fiscal sponsor for Willamette Week's Fund. That means your contributions are fully tax-deductible.
