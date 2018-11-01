Nonprofits are the backbone of our city. Here's what I mean: Our taxpayer dollars are limited to funding government-approved projects, which leaves many sectors that are important to societal health and well-being wanting for more. Take mental health, for example. We live in a society where mental health issues go untreated more often than not, mostly due to a lack of accessible treatment. Why, you ask? Well, Medicaid payments are lower than those of most private insurance companies, and mental health providers who are willing to take Medicaid have to wait a long time for government approval. The result: Only about 40 percent of mental health providers accept Medicaid. That translates to too few providers and not enough appointments. Enter Portland nonprofits, which provide advocacy, free outpatient services, support groups — the list goes on.