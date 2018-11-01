The program works like this: Donate to one of the more than 1,500 Cultural Trust partner nonprofit organizations in Oregon. Next, donate the same amount to the Oregon Cultural Trust. Finally, deduct that amount from your taxes; it's a dollar-for-dollar tax credit. In other words, donate $10 to your favorite nonprofit and $10 to the Cultural Trust, and then take $10 off your taxes — in addition to the tax deduction you get for your original donation to a cultural nonprofit. This way, you're essentially doubling your impact — at no added cost to you. It's as simple as that.