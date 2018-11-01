The last $100,000 we raised for the We're Not Going Back campaign. I am proud of this campaign because not only do we say the word "abortion," we offer [our customers] the ability to buy another woman's abortion. I can't imagine anything more beautiful. One out of 3 women who visit that clinic have traveled more than 350 miles by public transport — and when they get there, not only do they have to listen to all the bullshit about killing a baby, they have to see the same doctor within a three-day period. That means they have to go home, because they most likely already have kids, and then come back. On top of that, the doctors are only there for one week at a time because they have to be flown in from another state due to the level of hostility they face. If you see a doctor on a Friday, you're screwed. That doctor might not be back for three weeks.

Can you imagine getting into the clinic, wanting the abortion, already having two kids you can't afford, and realizing you also can't afford the cost of the abortion, but then someone says, "You're good — someone in Oregon paid for your abortion." That is like the most special thing a woman can do for another woman. So far, Wildfang has funded 46 abortions.