I'd been freelancing as a photographer for a few years and felt like the Portland media and arts scene were both inaccessible and homogenous. It felt like the same white folks were always hiring the same white artists. Around the 2016 election, there was a bit more of a push for diversity, and though we started seeing more brown and Black folks in front of the lens, we had the same white folks behind the scenes. It baffled me that in a city as creative and resourceful as Portland, more Black and Indigenous people of color (BIPOC) weren't getting hired. So I started Portland in Color as a photo series, to create the work I wanted to get hired for, but also to begin highlighting my community.