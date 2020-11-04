2020 is nonstop! This year has brought unprecedented medical and environmental challenges that affected every aspect of our lives. Moreover, the pandemic brought with it an economic toll that's plunged many in our city into poverty. While these crises have felt all-consuming, though, they haven't changed the need we face to advocate for, and protect, the most marginalized among us. It's no secret that the forces of prejudice and hate have been unleashed here over the past few years. Those who would seek to frighten or cow anyone they perceive as different have been emboldened by leaders who egg them on. The nonprofi ts in this category represent the first line of defense against this aggression. We're the groups that fight for equality in all its forms, that protect those who've been hurt, that hold the city to its ideals and lay out a vision of where it should go—one in which every Portlander can thrive. The pandemic has meant we've had to be creative in how we pursue our missions, whether that's meant creating community spaces on Zoom, text banking from our apartments, or finding safe ways to deliver the services our clients need. This year changed a lot of things, but it didn't change our belief in a better future for those we represent. Please help us realize that future by supporting the groups in the Give!Guide's Civil and Human Rights category.