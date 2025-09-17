Nester Magazine, Our Guide to Making a Home

To make a home is to create a space that feels alive—not just mild-mannered rooms with a few nice pictures on the walls, but immersive spaces where curiosity leads to a style that’s fully you. For this year’s Nester, we peer into the eclectic, glowing worlds of Portlanders and take a look at how they bring their spaces to life. Often it’s through attention to detail: Erica Goodfriend’s wonderland was built one splash of soft color at a time, with plants of every size cascading out of crevices. Kimberly Gronquist and her husband, Peter, have been living in their Southwest house off and on their entire lives (it was, in fact, Peter’s childhood home), and now the collectors fill the four-story abode with playful artistry.

NestFest

Then there’s Ali Godil’s home, a woodsy reprieve from the day-to-day that he curates with what he calls “psychedelic wabi-sabi”. There’s also Terrelle Brown’s downtown calm cove, and Sam Wiener’s technicolor familial compound, but we are not giving away every detail here.

Pick up a free Nester Magazine at NestFest, our new home design event happening Saturday, September 20th.

There’s more in Nester about your own home. Looking to turn it into a space for explorations? If you’re a renter in a temporary spot, take a few suggested hacks from local home-rental and design insiders on how to do so without losing your security deposits. And if you’re a homeowner looking to make some permanent changes, we’ve got tips from contractor Wendy Boso on the types of questions you should ask before diving into a project. And that old patio you’re looking to zhuzh up? Read on for where to buy some choice local pieces to maximize your soon-to-be outdoor hang lounge. Explore the stories ahead and see what inspires you. Lose yourself for a while. Then make yourself a home.

The first place to find Nester Magazine is NestFest. Next week, starting Wednesday 9/24, Nester Magazines will be available all over the city in shops and businesses. See a map of where Nester Magazine is distributed here.

We will publish stories from NestFest online over the course of the next 3 weeks. Come back to this page to see these stories populate.